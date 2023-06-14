Amit Shah’s Odisha visit on June 17 postponed in view of cyclone Biparjoy

KalingaTV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Xiaomi Pad 6 launched in India, sale starts on 21 June
Next News
No nighties for women, no lungis for men says residential society in Noida
Southwest monsoon to reach Odisha between 18th June – 21st June 2023
Rain and thunderstorms (Kalbaisakhi) warning issued for two hours in Ganjam and…
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das awarded Governor of the Year by Central Banking in…
Goods train parts away from engine automatically near Keshinga railway station; the…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Δ