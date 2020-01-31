Breaking News
- A China-returned MBBS student from Phulbani admitted to SCB Medical, feared infected by Coronavirus
- Eviction Drive For Expansion Of SCB Hospital Starts Today
- CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-gratia Of 2 Lakh In Ganjam Bus Accident
- Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Of Nirbhaya Gangrape Convict, Mukesh
- Culling Continues In Odisha Due To Bird Flu
- 7 Dead, More Than 50 Injured As Bus Turns Turtle In Ganjam
- Former Odisha Minister Jagannath Rout passes away at the age of 78
- Lady ASI of Ghasipura Police Station in Keonjhar attacked by locals during an inspection
- 4 killed, several injured as truck rams into a makeshift shop at Paramanapur in Sambalpur
- 2 killed, 1 critical as soft drink laden truck hits vegetable laden truck in Manamunda of Boudh
