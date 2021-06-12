7578 Covid patients recovered on 12.06.2021 in Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
US Department of Justice files charges against Indian-origin man for cyber attack on hospital
Next News
Bhubaneswar reports 439 new COVID positives, 881 recovery cases
Youth killed in Bhubaneswar on the road between Sishu Bhawan & Raj Mahal chowk,…
Bhubaneswar reports 439 new COVID19 positives, 881 recovery cases
Cuttack: Dial 9777067297 for senior citizen’s COVID Vaccination, Pick up &…
Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi released from Jharpada jail, Bhubaneswar today.
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.