6 new COVID-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Huge cache of Maoist items seized in Koraput
Another 149 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total 2282 cured
Odisha Reports 110 COVID19 Cases Today, Tally Reaches 3250 In The State
Govt extends validity of expiring driving licence, transport documents to September…
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, mother test positive for COVID_19
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.