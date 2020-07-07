Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
6 More COVID patients die in Odisha; toll touches 42
469 New COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 9000 Mark
COVID19 claims 5 more deaths in Odisha,3 from Ganjam & 2 from Khordha,Death toll…
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana: National…
203 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha; total recovery tally stands at 5,705
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.