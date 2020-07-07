6 More COVID Patients Die In Odisha;Toll Touches 42

By Abhilasha Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

469 New COVID19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 9000 Mark

Breaking News

COVID19 claims 5 more deaths in Odisha,3 from Ganjam & 2 from Khordha,Death toll…

Breaking News

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit 63 km southwest of Gurugram in Haryana: National…

Breaking News

203 more COVID19 patients recover in Odisha; total recovery tally stands at 5,705

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.