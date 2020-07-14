51 more people test positive for COVID19 in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha: Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida tests positive for COVID19

Breaking News

Odisha reports 4 more COVID19 deaths. Toll rises to 74.

Breaking News

Odisha reports 543 new Covid19 cases,tally stands at 14,280.

Breaking News

6 Covid Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 70

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.