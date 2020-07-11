5 more COVID19 patients died in Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
COVID Tally Crosses 12K-Mark In Odisha
Next News
Another 5 COVID19 patients died in Odisha
Odisha reports 570 new positive cases of COVID19, 384 from Quarantine and 186 from…
45 Fresh COVID19 Cases Reported In Bhubaneswar Today
Breaking: ICSE and ISC Results Published Today
4 new Covid deaths reported in Odisha today; death toll rises 56
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.