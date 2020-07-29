5 More Covid-19 Deaths In Odisha, Toll Rises To 159

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
1068 Covid19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 29,175
Odisha reports 1068 new Covid-19 cases in 28 districts.Tally stands at 29175.
Demise of 7 COVID19 Positive Patients In Odisha Today, Toll Reaches 154
1215 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 28,107
7 more die of COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours, Death toll stands at 147.
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.