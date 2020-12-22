4 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,843

By WCE 1
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha reports 319 new COVID-19 cases. Tally rises to 3,26,915

Breaking

Fake cement manufacturing factory busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack; one person…

Breaking

Pari Murder Case: Process begins to dry up Jadupur village pond in Nayagarh to…

Breaking

Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in Poonch,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.