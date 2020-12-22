4 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,843

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Odisha reports 319 new COVID-19 cases. Tally rises to 3,26,915
Odisha reports 319 new COVID-19 cases. Tally rises to 3,26,915
Fake cement manufacturing factory busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack; one person…
Pari Murder Case: Process begins to dry up Jadupur village pond in Nayagarh to…
Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in Poonch,…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.