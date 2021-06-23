4 minors rescued from Baitarani River in Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Under trial prisoner lodged at Soro sub-jail in Balasore dies; reason of death yet to be ascertained
Next News
Covid-19 delta variant now 20% of US cases
Odisha reports 46 COVID-19 fatalities in last 24 hours. Death toll rises to 3,717
Bharat Biotech to attend pre-submission meet for Emergency Use Listing of COVAXIN by…
Odisha reports 3456 fresh cases of COVID-19. In quarantine: 1973 Local contacts: 1483
Under trial prisoner lodged at Soro sub-jail in Balasore dies; reason of death yet to…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.