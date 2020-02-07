Breaking News
- 636 Dead In China, Coronavirus Death Toll Rising Alarmingly
- Impact Of ‘Mo Sarkar’, IIC and Doctor Suspended In Odisha
- 4 held for looting trader in Cuttack, cash worth Rs 2.15 lakh recovered
- Odisha Draft Annual Budget-2020 to be tabled at Cabinet Meeting today
- Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha
- 4 Tourists Saved From Drowning In Puri Sea Beach, Odisha
- 69 vehicles seized by Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar for driving on the wrong route
- Online Applications For OJEE 2020 To Start Today
- Odisha All Set For ‘Bhitarkanika Mahotsav’ On 7th Feb 2020
- First Case Of Swine Flu Detected In SCB Hospital Cuttack, Odisha
