3682 COVIDー19 Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 hrs

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Covid-19 Affecting Mental Health Of Millions Globally; WHO
Next News
Highest Ever Single-Day Covid Positives Tally In Khurda Today At 775
Demise Of 8 (Eight) COVIDー19 Positive Patients In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs
Highest Ever Single-Day Covid Positives Tally In Khurda Today At 775
Aditya Dash Murder Mystery:Lie-Detection test of close Aides of Social activist…
7-day shutdown in Jharsuguda from August 30 in view of rise in cases of COVID19
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.