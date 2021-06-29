3520 Covid patients recovered from Covid 19 today in Odisha

By WCE 5
You might also like
Breaking

Odisha: All India Radio’s popular news reader Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh passes away in…

Breaking

Commissionerate police arrests 7 cyber lootera, 17,000 sim cards and 150 mobile…

Breaking

15kg ganja seized at Bhubaneswar Railway station, 2 Kinnars arrested by the RPF

Breaking

CM Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs15 lakhs (ex-gratia) in favour of the family of the…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.