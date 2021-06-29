3520 Covid patients recovered from Covid 19 today in Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Legendary Odia anchor of All India Radio Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh dies
Next News
Odisha Covid recovery update: 3520 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 874307
Odisha: All India Radio’s popular news reader Upendra Kumar Pahadsingh passes away in…
Commissionerate police arrests 7 cyber lootera, 17,000 sim cards and 150 mobile…
15kg ganja seized at Bhubaneswar Railway station, 2 Kinnars arrested by the RPF
CM Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs15 lakhs (ex-gratia) in favour of the family of the…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.