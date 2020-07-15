3 more COVID19 deaths in Odisha, Death toll rises to 77.

By Abhilasha Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha reports 618 new COVID19 cases,Toll rises to 14898

Breaking News

51 more people test positive for COVID19 in Bhubaneswar

Breaking News

Odisha: Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida tests positive for COVID19

Breaking News

Odisha reports 4 more COVID19 deaths. Toll rises to 74.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.