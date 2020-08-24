2949 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 81,479

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Delhi Cong Shows Support To Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief
10 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha, Death toll stands at 409
Odisha reports 2993 new COVID19 cases, Tally stands at 78,530
Odisha reports 2819 new COVID19 positive cases, Tally stands at 75,537
1926 Covid patients recover today in Odisha
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.