28 Covid patients have succumbed In Odisha, toll rises to 2,484

Kalinga TV
PM Modi to hold a meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas today.
12,852 Covid Positives In Odisha (In quarantine: 7195 Local contacts: 5657)
Cyclone Yaas: Indian Army deploys columns and engineer task forces in Odisha, West…
2 Pak nationals crossed international boundary yesterday & were apprehended by…
