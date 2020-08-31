Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Petrol And Diesel Remains Steady In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here
2602 COVID19 Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 1,03,536, Khurda Records Highest Tally Yet Again
COVID-19 claims 12 more lives in Odisha. Toll climbs to 482.
Odisha crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 3014 new COVID-19 positive cases
Total 60,646 COVID-19 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in Odisha
Water level in Baitarani & Brahmani river system has receded: SRC Pradeep Jena
