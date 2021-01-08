Breaking News
- 245 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24hrs, Tally Rises To 3,31,396
- Schools Re-open In Odisha For 10th And 12th Standard Students, After More Than 9 Months
- JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3: Union Education Min
- Guidelines & Timeline for PG SPOT admission in Universities/ Colleges for the session 2020-21 issued
- Cyber Desk launched by Commissionerate Police to redress fraud calls & cyber related complaints
- 1.3kgs brown sugar seized, one person arrested by Crime Branch STF from NH near Khordha bypass
- One person succumbs to Covid in Odisha, tally rises to 1888
- 230 COVID19 positives in Odisha, tally rises to 3,31,151
- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital
- Bird Census Underway In Hirakud Dam Today, Students Involved
You might also like