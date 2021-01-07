Breaking News
- 230 COVID19 positives in Odisha, tally rises to 3,31,151
- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital
- Bird Census Underway In Hirakud Dam Today, Students Involved
- Sourav Ganguly will be discharged today, 7th January, in the morning: Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata
- Excise dept gives permission for reopening of Licensed Liquor ON Shops outside Containment Zones in the State abiding Covid restrictions
- Mahanga double murder: Prime accused Panchanan Sethi admitted guilt. He said that he murdered Baral as his two sons thrashed him
- 6 employees of RSP fall sick, 4 critical following leakage of toxic gas at Coal Chemical Department of the plant in Rourkela
- CB STF seizes 2 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 1 crore from a truck near Muniguda in Rayagada
- Odisha Council for Secondary Education issues notice for filling matriculation exam form
- NCB Mumbai has summoned actor Arjun Rampal’s sister today, in connection with drugs case
