21 succumb to Covid19 in Odisha, Death toll rises to 2,294

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Cuttack Records Highest Covid-19 Positives Today
Odisha reports 11,805 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Cuttack reports 1,197 cases
Indian-American Neera Tanden to serve as senior adviser to US President Joe Biden
2.4 Lakh doses of Covishield (State procured) received in Odisha
Another 9329 Covid patients recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours
