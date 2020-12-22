2 passengers from UK test Covid positive in Kolkata

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Lions Kill Teenager, Chew Off Her Legs Partially
Saroj Sethi, prime accused in Pari Murder strangulated the child & then raped…
4 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,843
Odisha reports 319 new COVID-19 cases. Tally rises to 3,26,915
Fake cement manufacturing factory busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack; one person…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.