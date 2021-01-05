Breaking News
- 2 more complaints lodged against MLA Pradeep Panigrahi. FIRs filed in Ganjam over job fraud
- CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Fire Park in Bhubaneswar via Video Conferencing
- Police Outpost officer of Tensa in Sundergarh dist injured in arrow attack. He has been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital
- Parliament Budget Session’s first phase likely from Jan 29. Union Budget likely to be presented on February 1
- 3 bundles of unclaimed currency notes amounting to Rs.1.5 lakh found thrown on road near Ganga Nagar, Bhubaneswar
- COVID-19 vaccination: First vaccine shots likely on January 13, says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan
- Tigress Anini dies in Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. She was sick of chronic anemia
- SP Of Bhadrak District In Odisha Escapes Unhurt As Truck Hits Car
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
- Odisha reports 198 new cases of COVID-19. Tally surges to 3,30,690
