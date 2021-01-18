Breaking News
- 2 groups, involving students and not-students clash over substandard food in Utkal University
- Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty likely to become 42nd Vice- Chief of Indian Army
- Road Safety Month Inaugurated Across Odisha Today
- 134 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,33,444
- Former Indian spinner BS Chandrasekhar hospitalised in Bengaluru
- AUSvIND 4th test, day 4: Australia 369 & 243/7 (Steven Smith 55, Marcus Harris 38, Mohammed Siraj 42-3, Shardul Thakur 41-3) at tea break
- Picnic Bus Overturns, 1 Killed, 10 Injured In Odisha
- Famous Tarini Temple In Keonjhar District Of Odisha Reopens Today
You might also like