1926 Covid patients recover today in Odisha

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
You can get 4 lakh rupees pension every month by paying a premium; know details
Next News
Odisha Covid Recovery Update: Another 1927 Coronavirus patients recovered today
Ten COVID19 Positive Patients Succumb Today, Toll Rises to 390
Odisha reports 2698 more COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, Tally stands at 72,718
9 more COVID19 deaths in Odisha. Death toll rises to 362
Odisha reports 2239 COVID19 cases,Tally stands at 64533
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.