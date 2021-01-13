19 students of Laikera block in Jharsuguda tested Covid positive

Breaking News
Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Modern Bus Terminus in Cuttack of Odisha
Next News
Internet Connectivity to all Blocks, GPs put on active agenda by Odisha Chief Secretary
4 injured in armed clash between two groups in Unit 6 area of Bhubaneswar
Modern facilities equipped Bus terminal named after Netaji to come up in Cuttack: CM
Dense fog alert in the districts of Angul, Boudh,Cuttack for tonight and tomorrow…
Pari murder case: Mother of the victim moves Supreme Court demanding CBI probe into…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.