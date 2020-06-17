175 New COVID19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Reaches 4338

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
96 People Get Discharged From Quarantine Centers In Odisha’s Dhenkanal
Next News
Odisha Reports 175 COVID19 Cases, Tally Reaches 4338
20 Indian soldiers killed in violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern…
Body of girl who had jumped into Mahanadi in Banki, recovered
5 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours, 54 active…
108 COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 4163
