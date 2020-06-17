175 New COVID19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Reaches 4338

By Pratyay Mohanta
You might also like
Breaking News

20 Indian soldiers killed in violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern…

Breaking News

Body of girl who had jumped into Mahanadi in Banki, recovered

Breaking News

5 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hours, 54 active…

Breaking News

108 COVID19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha, Tally Reaches 4163

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.