17 people succumb to Covid in Odisha, death toll rises to 2121

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking

10,521 Covid positives in Odisha today, Khurda records highest at 1477 cases

Breaking

A writ petition is filed in Bombay HC seeking Z plus security for Adar Poonawallah…

Breaking

Toll free number issued for residents of Bhubaneswar to get permission for marriage,…

Breaking

1047 new Covid positive cases found in Bhubaneswar (BMC area) in last 24 hours

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.