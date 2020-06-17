17 new Covid_19 positive cases reported from Bhubaneswar

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Delhi’s AAP MLA Atishi Marlena tests COVID-19 positive
Next News
Bhubaneswar reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
73 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha, recovery now stand at 3047
175 New COVID19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Reaches 4338
20 Indian soldiers killed in violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern…
Body of girl who had jumped into Mahanadi in Banki, recovered
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.