17 new Covid_19 positive cases reported from Bhubaneswar

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

73 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha, recovery now stand at 3047

Breaking News

175 New COVID19 Cases in Odisha, Tally Reaches 4338

Breaking News

20 Indian soldiers killed in violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern…

Breaking News

Body of girl who had jumped into Mahanadi in Banki, recovered

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.