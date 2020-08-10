1528 Covid Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 47,455

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

13 more succumb to COVID19 In Odisha. Death Toll mounts to 272

Breaking News

Odisha reports 1734 new COVID19 positive cases, Tally Stands at 45,927

Breaking News

Odisha reports 1643 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.Tally Stands at 44,193

Breaking News

12 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha, Death Toll rises to 259

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7