1503 more Covid patients recovered in Odisha in the last 24 hours

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Disha Patani Flaunts Hourglass Perfection In Fringed Bikini
468 new Covid 19 positive cases reported from Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours,…
Odisha SRC to hold a high-level meeting regarding the COVID19 situation in the…
BJD will not hold any public rallies or campaign meetings in Pipili bypoll in view of…
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issues Yellow warning to 16 districts of Odisha
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.