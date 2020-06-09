140 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total 2133 cured

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Union Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey tested positive for #COVID-19

Breaking News

Odisha reports new 146 COVID19 cases, tally at 3140

Breaking News

50 NDRF jawans test positive for COVID 19

Breaking News

Former Union minister, Arjun Sethi passes away

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.