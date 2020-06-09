140 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Total 2133 cured

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
140 COVID19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha, Recovery Now Stand At 2133
Union Disinvestment Secretary Tuhin Kant Pandey tested positive for #COVID-19
Odisha reports new 146 COVID19 cases, tally at 3140
50 NDRF jawans test positive for COVID 19
Former Union minister, Arjun Sethi passes away
