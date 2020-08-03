1384 Covid positives in Odisha today, tally rises to 36,297

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

10 succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha. Death Toll rises to 197.

Breaking News

Odisha reports 1434 new Covid-19 positive cases,Tally mounts to 34,913

Breaking News

8 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha, Death toll rises to 177

Breaking News

Odisha reports 1499 positive cases of COVID19 in the last 24 hours. Tally mounts to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.