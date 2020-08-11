1341 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 48,796

By Sudeshna Panda
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha Plus-II Science results to be declared on Aug 12 at 12:30 PM, says Minister

Breaking News

Highest ever! 14 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha today death toll reaches 286

Breaking News

1528 Covid Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 47,455

Breaking News

13 more succumb to COVID19 In Odisha. Death Toll mounts to 272

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7