125 COVID19 patients have recovered, recovery reaches 3988

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Google brings fact-check label to images in Search
Next News
125 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases reach 3988
143 COVID19 patients have recovered, total recovery stands at 3863
Yet Another COVID19 Death In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 15
Odisha reports new 143 positive cases
2 COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 14 In The State
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.