120 year old woman dragged on cot: Bank Manager suspended

By Himanshu Guru
You might also like
Breaking News

146 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha, the recovery cases stands 2854

Breaking News

‘Patitapaban Bana’ flies off the ‘Nilachakra’ in Jagannath Temple In Puri

Breaking News

Odisha reports 146 new COVID positive cases

Breaking News

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Gujarat at 8. 13 PM, says National Center for…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.