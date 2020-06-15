120 year old woman dragged on cot: Bank Manager suspended

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Two elderly men hacked to death in Odisha’s Rayagada over allegations of witchcraft
146 COVID19 patients have recovered in Odisha, the recovery cases stands 2854
‘Patitapaban Bana’ flies off the ‘Nilachakra’ in Jagannath Temple In Puri
Odisha reports 146 new COVID positive cases
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes in Gujarat at 8. 13 PM, says National Center for…
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.