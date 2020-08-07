12 Succumb To COVID19 In Odisha Today, Highest Ever!

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Highest COVID Death Toll Ever In Odisha, Check Details
Next News
Global Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 710,000, Total Closes To 19 Million Mark
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Rhea Chakraborty Arrives At Enforcement Directorate…
Highest Ever 1833 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 42,550
Odisha witnesses 1699 COVID-19 positive cases, Tally Stands At 40,717
9 more succumb to COVID19 in Odisha, Death Toll rises to 216
Your email address will not be published.
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.