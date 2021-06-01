11,095 Covid patients recovered in Odisha on June 1

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
This Is How You Can Chat With Someone Who Blocked You On WhatsApp
Next News
CBSE Board Class XII examinations cancelled for this year
CBSE Board Class XII examinations cancelled for this year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding Class 12 Board…
Eli Lilly gets DCGI emergency use approval for its monoclonal antibodies bamlanivimab…
Duplicate TV being sold in Bhubaneswar, 4 showroom owners arrested by Special Squad…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.