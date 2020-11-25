Veteran Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away At 71

By KalingaTV Bureau
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha Additional PCCF (Plan, Program & Afforestation) Abhay Kant Pathak under…

Breaking News

With 44,376 new COVID-19 infections, India’s total cases rise to 92,22,217

Breaking News

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy writes to Secretary, MoHFW proposing…

Breaking News

Vigilance raids at Deogaon block Junior Engineer Girish Patra’s residence on DA…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.