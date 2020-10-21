Odisha: Cuttack city sees 63 new covid-19 cases

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
IPL2020 , Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, opt to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL2020 , Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, opt to bat against Royal…
Odisha : 239 fresh COVID cases reported from Bhubaneswar, Tally rises to 27,909
NIA picks up one person from Bhubaneswar for questioning at an undisclosed location
1931 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Odisha,Toll rises to 2,74,181
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.