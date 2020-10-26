Odisha : Cuttack city reports 41 new Covid-19 cases

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

IPL2020: Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders

Breaking News

Bhubaneswar reports 91 new Covid-19 cases, 228 recoveries

Breaking News

Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from 8 districts of Odisha: MeT Dept

Breaking News

1480 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 2,82,695

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.