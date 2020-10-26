Odisha : Cuttack city reports 41 new Covid-19 cases

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from 8 districts of Odisha: MeT Dept
Next News
Every pan card holder should know this important information; Click to read
IPL2020: Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Bhubaneswar reports 91 new Covid-19 cases, 228 recoveries
Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from 8 districts of Odisha: MeT Dept
1480 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 2,82,695
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.