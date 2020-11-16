Odisha: Cuttack city reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha : Bhubaneswar reports 52 new COVID19 cases, 74 recoveries in last 24 hours

Breaking News

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time

Breaking News

254 gms of brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh seized by Khandagiri police in Bhubaneswar

Breaking News

16 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,543

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.