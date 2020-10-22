Odisha: 67 new COVID19 cases reported from Cuttack city

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

2128 Covid patients recover in Odisha on Thursday : Health Dept

Breaking News

IPL 2020, Match 40: SRH win toss, opt to field vs RR

Breaking News

201 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar,Local contact cases: 137 quarantine…

Breaking News

Red Warning Depression in Bay of Bengal: Red Warning for the 4 districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.