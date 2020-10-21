IPL 2020: RCB beat KKR by 8 wickets

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha CM contributes Rs 5 crore for Telangana flood relief

Breaking News

Odisha Health Dept: 2716 Covid patients recover today; Total recoveries reach at…

Breaking News

Odisha: Cuttack city sees 63 new covid-19 cases

Breaking News

IPL2020 , Match 39: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, opt to bat against Royal…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.