IPL 2020, Match 40: SRH win toss, opt to field vs RR

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
16-year-old alleges rape by neighbour, accused held in Delhi
201 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bhubaneswar,Local contact cases: 137 quarantine…
Red Warning Depression in Bay of Bengal: Red Warning for the 4 districts Of Odisha
Odisha reports 1913 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Toll rises to…
One killed, 2 injured in an accident between a car and truck near Mukundabindha area…
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.