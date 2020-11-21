778 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,13,323

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking News

1101 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha on Nov 20: Health Dept

Breaking News

Youth killed in road mishap in Bidharpur area of Dhenkanal

Breaking News

30 detained for doing Chhat puja in Jharsuguda despite Covid restrictions

Breaking News

Fire at Rengali Tehsil office in Sambalpur, important documents reduced to ashes,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.