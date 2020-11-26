644 COVID19 Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,16,645

By WCE 2
You might also like
Breaking News

Kalia of separated conjoined Kandhamal twins Jaga-Kalia passes away in Odisha

Breaking News

728 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha on November 25 : Health Dept

Breaking News

Night curfew likely to return: States & UTs can impose local restrictions

Breaking News

Tiger skin smuggling racked busted in Bhubaneswar, Skin, nail and teeth seized by STF…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.