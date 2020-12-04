5 succumb to COVID-19 in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1,760

By WCE 1
You might also like
Breaking News

Odisha reports 377 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Tally rises to 3,20,394

Breaking News

STF of Odisha Crime Branch seizes 4.60 quintals of sandalwood from a forest in…

Breaking News

With 36,594 new COVID19 infections,India’s total cases rise to 95,71,559

Breaking News

Man trampled to death by elephant near Bharandi village in Chowdwar.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.