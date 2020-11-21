46 Covid Positives, 68 Recoveries In Bhubaneswar In The Past 24 Hrs

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Light to moderate rain likely in Odisha, Yellow warning issued for 8 districts
Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati Threatens To End Life By Committing Suicide…
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in…
17 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1625
778 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,13,323
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.