1520 COVID19 patients recover in Odisha today : Health Dept

By Hemant Pande
You might also like
Breaking News

Winter session of the Odisha Assembly to commence from November 20, continue till…

Breaking News

Odisha: Cuttack city reports 48 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Breaking News

Bhubaneswar reports 75 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Breaking News

12 Covid-19 patients succumb in the last 24 hours in Odisha. Death toll rises to 1364

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.