1480 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Reaches 2,82,695

Kalinga TV - Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Prev News
Coal Scam: Former Union Minister Dilip Ray Gets 3 Years Imprisonment
Jharkhand coal scam: Ex-Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 years imprisonment
Fresh 45,149 COVID19 cases and 480 deaths detected in the last 24 hours in India
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik greets everyone on the occasion of Vijayadashami
Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik tests COVID positive
Your email address will not be published.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.